ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – As warm weather has finally been rolling into the area, people are out and about to get some outdoor exercise. But the Elmira Police Department is warning that one common sight—basketball hoops in the street or on sidewalks—is actually against City law.

EPD issued a warning in response to complaints from people living in the city about basketball nets cropping up along city streets. Hoops can often be seen on the sidewalks, in the road, or on the grassy area between the sidewalk and the curb.

EPD said a basketball hoop in any of these locations violates Elmira City Ordinance 20-3, which prohibits obstructions on sidewalks, streets, and roadways.

“The Elmira Police Department understands the value of having a location where individuals can come hang out together and enjoy a sport,” EPD’s announcement said. “With that said, the issues that these hoops tend to create need to be considered also.”

The police department said officers will be enforcing the ordinance by first issuing verbal warnings. If these are ignored, EPD said officers may issue tickets and impound the basketball hoop.