HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – The Chemung County Compost Facility is now open for the season, and people have been lining up to remove their winter shrubs.

The facility is open from April 18 through late November. According to the facility, contractors and commercial enterprises cannot drop off or remove material. The materials are strictly for residential use only.

You can also get free mulch for your soil if you live in Chemung County.

Some residents were relieved to get rid of the yard waste they had accumulated.

“I don’t know if excitement would be the word I use. it’s just a relief to get rid of it,” said Elmira resident Preston Perry.

Yard Waste Accepted;

Brush

Flower and garden vegetation

Grass

Hay

Leaves

Tree limbs and branches

Items Not Accepted;

Cinder blocks

Concrete, asphalt, or bricks

Dead animals

Fence post

Food scraps

Garbage or trash

Patio blocks

Railroad ties

Rocks and boulders

Stumps

Wood pallets or Wooden boards

The facility is open from Tuesday through Saturday 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.