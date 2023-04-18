HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – The Chemung County Compost Facility is now open for the season, and people have been lining up to remove their winter shrubs.
The facility is open from April 18 through late November. According to the facility, contractors and commercial enterprises cannot drop off or remove material. The materials are strictly for residential use only.
You can also get free mulch for your soil if you live in Chemung County.
Some residents were relieved to get rid of the yard waste they had accumulated.
“I don’t know if excitement would be the word I use. it’s just a relief to get rid of it,” said Elmira resident Preston Perry.
Yard Waste Accepted;
- Brush
- Flower and garden vegetation
- Grass
- Hay
- Leaves
- Tree limbs and branches
Items Not Accepted;
- Cinder blocks
- Concrete, asphalt, or bricks
- Dead animals
- Fence post
- Food scraps
- Garbage or trash
- Patio blocks
- Railroad ties
- Rocks and boulders
- Stumps
- Wood pallets or Wooden boards
The facility is open from Tuesday through Saturday 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.