Haverling High School graduation date changed due to weather

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – Haverling High School has moved their graduation date to Friday, June 26 due to weather concerns.

Students with the last names starting from A-K will graduate in a 6 p.m. ceremony and the remaining students will graduate during an 8 p.m. ceremony, both in the stadium with parking in the football lot.

Only two guests will be allowed per senior and guests should arrive 15 minutes before the ceremonies begin.

Both ceremonies will be live streamed on the district’s website.

The graduation parade scheduled for Saturday is still going on as planned, but if there are any changes, students will be notified.

The lineup for students starts at 12:30 p.m. at the Steuben County fairgrounds and the parade will begin at 12:45 p.m.

The parade will depart from the fairgrounds through the Rumsey Street Gate. It will continue

West on Washington Street, turn right on Ellis Ave around the school circle and down Kellar. Turn right on W. Washinton and left to Hubbell Street. It will go down Hubbell to W. Morris Street. Turn left on W. Morris Street to the Park. It will circle the park on the courthouse side, and then progress up Liberty Street. Once it gets back to Washington Street THE PARADE WILL END.

The and Bath Police and Fire Departments will be directing traffic, and the Route will be closed so that everyone can follow the route without interruptions.

Students are welcome to decorate their vehicles appropriately and family and friends are welcomed to celebrate from the sidewalk.