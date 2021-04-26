HEAL Schuyler holding summer scavenger hunt, prizes available

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – HEAL Schuyler is partnering with the Watkins Glen Library and Schuyler County Historical Society for a summer scavenger hunt.

The hunt is being kicked off this month and pamphlets can be picked up at the Watkins Glen Library, Schuyler County Historical Society, or on HEAL Schuyler’s website until August 16, 2021.

Participants can discover answers to the questions in the pamphlets by walking around Watkins Glen and exploring historical sites. Each correct answer gets an entry into a drawing for prizes.

Completed scavenger hunts can be returned to the drop boxes outside of the Watkins Glen

Library or Watkins Glen Sporting Goods.

The winners of the drawing will be announced August 20, 2021.

Prizes are sponsored by Seneca Sunrise, Montour Falls Library, and the Schuyler County

Historical Society.

For more information on the Scavenger Hunt, visit the HEAL Schuyler website.