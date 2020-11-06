Health Department investigating COVID-19 cluster at Sportsman’s Warehouse in Big Flats

BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WETM) – The Chemung County Health Department is investigating “a cluster of COVID-19 cases among employees” at Sportsman’s Warehouse on CR 64, according to the Chemung County Public Information Officer.
During case investigation, a potential public exposure risk was identified. The store management has voluntarily closed for cleaning and disinfection and employees are being advised to be tested for COVID-19. The affected individuals were present in the facility during the time they were potentially contagious. Sportsman’s Warehouse is located at 830 County Route 64 in the Town of Big Flats.
If you visited Sportsman’s Warehouse between October 21 through November 5, the county is asking that you take the following steps:
- Get tested for COVID-19. Chemung County residents can get tested for COVID-19 by:
- Call Arnot Health’s COVID-19 Helpline at 1-800-952-2662 to find out how you can get tested. After hours/weekends, leave a message or email covid19helpline@arnothealth.org.
- Registering for the Cayuga Health System Sampling site in Ithaca at cayugahealthsystem.org or by calling 607-319-5708.
- Contacting their healthcare provider.
- Visiting https://coronavirus.health.ny.gov/find-test-site-near-you to find a testing location.
- Monitor yourself for COVID-19 symptoms. If you develop symptoms at any point within 14 days of visiting this facility, get tested – even if you already tested negative.
- Worker dies after steel beams fall on him in Town of Clay
- You have through Dec. 3 to renew your driver’s license in NYS
- Regional Forecast – Northern Tier (11/06/2020)
- Old Country Buffet on CR 64 closing, per WARN Notice
- Regional Forecast – Southern Tier (11/06/2020)