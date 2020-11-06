Health Department investigating COVID-19 cluster at Sportsman’s Warehouse in Big Flats

BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WETM) – The Chemung County Health Department is investigating “a cluster of COVID-19 cases among employees” at Sportsman’s Warehouse on CR 64, according to the Chemung County Public Information Officer.

During case investigation, a potential public exposure risk was identified. The store management has voluntarily closed for cleaning and disinfection and employees are being advised to be tested for COVID-19. The affected individuals were present in the facility during the time they were potentially contagious. Sportsman’s Warehouse is located at 830 County Route 64 in the Town of Big Flats.

18 News Viewer

If you visited Sportsman’s Warehouse between October 21 through November 5, the county is asking that you take the following steps: