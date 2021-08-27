Healthcare workers to protest vaccine mandate in Sayre, Pa.

FILE – In this June 7, 2021, file photo, demonstrators at Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital in Baytown, Texas, wave at cars that honk at them to support their protest against a policy that says hospital employees must get vaccinated against COVID-19 or lose their jobs. A federal judge dismissed their lawsuit, saying if workers don’t like the rule, they can go find another job. (Yi-Chin Lee/Houston Chronicle via AP)

SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) – Vaccine mandates have been issued to local healthcare workers, with the threat of extermination. In Elmira, over one hundred people gathered last weekend in Wisner Park to protest, and another local protest has already been scheduled for this weekend in Sayre, Pennsylvania.

The Sayre vaccine mandate protest has been organized by a local healthcare worker, Sam Bennett, who was told that anyone who is not vaccinated by September 27th would be fired. He said he and his colleagues are willing to risk it all as martyrs for this cause.

“I love my patients I love my work…Do I expect to be terminated? Absolutely, and I’m ok with that, so at least I will go down saying what’s right,” said protest organizer, Sam Bennett.

Bennett says his group has grown to over three hundred people, and he is expecting nearly one hundred people to show up at this weekend’s protest. He said that it’s important to note that they are not actually protesting the vaccine itself.

“People in our group are vaccinated…What we are fighting is not vaccination it’s the mandation [the mandating] of vaccination.” Bennett added, “I have every vaccination under the sun besides this COVID vaccine.”

On Saturday, the group will be walking around the perimeter of Howard Elmwood Park since that they could not get a permit for the inside of the park in time before their September 27th deadline. This deadline is now exactly one month away.

Right now, Bennett does not have a plan for where he might work if he does get terminated. He said he is hopeful that employers, that aren’t mandating vaccines, are hiring.