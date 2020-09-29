HealthWorks gym closed Tuesday

PAINTED POST, N.Y. (WETM-TV) – A small fire at Guthrie’s HealthWorks gym in Painted Post has the facility closed on Tuesday, according to officials.

Guthrie released the following statement late Monday night.

The gym at HealthWorks in Painted Post will be closed Tuesday for clean-up after a small fire Monday evening. Only the fitness center area is affected by this closure; the Guthrie Erwin medical offices, rehabilitation, sleep studies and other medical services will be open for regular services and scheduled appointments.

No one was injured in the fire, which originated in the locker room area and was extinguished by the building’s sprinkler system. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

More information about when the gym will re-open will be available Tuesday.

Corporate Communication