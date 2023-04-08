Vendors lines the walkway inside the Arnot Event Center at the Arnot Mall on Saturday to promote all aspects of health.

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) — Dozens of vendors filled the Arnot Event Center inside the Arnot Mall on Saturday to promote all things health.

The Healthy Lifestyle Expo went from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and was designed to promote healthy living through not just physical health, but emotional, spiritual, and other forms as well.

The event brought local businesses together to help branch out their services to community members in need of possible treatments to better themselves.

Some vendors were selling crystals and candles to promote a healthy mood and spirit while others were on the physical side as Arnot Health, for example, offered free blood pressure screenings.

Attendees had the opportunity to do things they might have seen as difficult, such as setting up a primary care doctor or finding a service to install a stairlift inside their homes.

Numerous other vendors were all around the event center, with the hope to bring in even more in 2024.

This is the first time this event has returned in 12 years, with plans to bring in 50 vendors to next year’s event.