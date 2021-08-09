Heat Advisory in effect Tuesday for the Southern Tier

ALBANY, N.Y. (WETM-TV) - A 76-year-old missing vulnerable adult with Alzheimer's disease may be in Elmira, according to the New York State's Divison of Criminal Justice Services.

Gi Chung was last seen on Walnut Hills in the town of Haverstraw, in Rockland County, at midnight on Sunday. Chung was driving a 2009 gray Honda Odyssey with New York registration JDV-4313.