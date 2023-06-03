ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Heather’s Home will be hosting its seventh annual 5K and Kids’ Fun Run on June 10, and there’s still time to join.

Runners and walkers are invited to join the race at 8:30 a.m. at Eldridge Park. The route will include the Lackawanna Trail. Participants are encouraged to dress up as their favorite superheroes to match the theme of the race. Falcon Race Timing will be chip-timing the race.

Money raised by this race will benefit Heather’s Home Ministries. This charity provides housing, food, clothing, and education to orphaned and abandoned children in Haiti and Ghana. Heather’s Home was founded by Erin natives John and Heather Earley in 2009.

You can visit HeathersHome5K.com to register for the race or to learn more about the race and Heather’s Home.