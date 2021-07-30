Heather’s Home 5K returns August 7 to benefit orphaned children

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Eldridge Park FOR WEB_1458341620768.jpg

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The fifth annual Heather’s Home 5K and Kid’s Fun Run is returning to Eldridge Park Saturday, August 7.

The route this year includes the Lackawana Trail, and the theme is Every Kid Needs a Superhero.

Heather’s Home Ministries raises money to raise orphaned and abandoned children at homes in Ghana and Haiti, providing them with food, clothing and education.

The race starts at 8:30 a.m., and a virtual option is available.

For more information or to register, visit Heather’s Home’s website or call 607-398-0357.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Now