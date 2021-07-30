Heather’s Home 5K returns August 7 to benefit orphaned children

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The fifth annual Heather’s Home 5K and Kid’s Fun Run is returning to Eldridge Park Saturday, August 7.

The route this year includes the Lackawana Trail, and the theme is Every Kid Needs a Superhero.

Heather’s Home Ministries raises money to raise orphaned and abandoned children at homes in Ghana and Haiti, providing them with food, clothing and education.

The race starts at 8:30 a.m., and a virtual option is available.

For more information or to register, visit Heather’s Home’s website or call 607-398-0357.