BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – The FBI confirmed a police presence in the Village of Bath overnight Wednesday but didn’t confirm the reasoning behind the response.

Reports of a heavy police presence in Bath came into 18 News late in the evening on June 1. The presence reportedly involved New York State Police.

Viewers told 18 News in the morning on June 2 that the Federal Bureau of Investigation was reportedly seen at the New York State Police barracks, however, this has not been confirmed.

The FBI didn’t provide an address for the response, but a spokesperson for the agency said the action was court authorized.

Details are extremely limited at this time. 18 News will continue to follow this story and provide information as it becomes available.