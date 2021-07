ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – An official with the Elmira Police Department tells 18 News that the police presence at the Pennsylvania Ave. 7-11 was in connection to Monday’s shooting on Spaulding Street, but that the vehicle located on Tuesday was not connected to the shooting.

Multiple Elmira Police vehicles responded to the 7-11 on Tuesday afternoon as part of the shooting investigation.

This is a developing story and 18 News will have more information as it becomes available.