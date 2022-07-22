A heavy police presence could be seen outside the Troy Motel Friday afternoon.

Multiple vehicles, including Pennsylvania State Police and Troy Borough Police, were seen in the parking lot of the motel.

A reporter at the scene said officers were searching multiple rooms sometime after 2 p.m., but it’s unknown at this time the reason for the search.

Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda is in charge of the scene and aren’t releasing any information at this time.

