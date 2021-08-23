Heavy police presence on southside, road sign run over

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – There was a heavy police presence at the intersection of Harmon Street and West Hudson Street in Elmira Monday afternoon.

Police blocked off Harmon Street a little after 4:00 p.m. and said someone ran over a street sign and drove off, “among other things”.

An 18 News reporter on the scene said many lawns had track marks and that there were five police vehicles, Police cleared the scene soon after.

18 News will continue to follow this story and provide more information as details become available.

