Heavy police presence on W. 1st Street in Elmira

UPDATE (2:00 p.m.) – One person appears to have been taken into custody after being treated for wounds at the scene.

No animals were removed from the house.

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Multiple police cars are on the 300 block of W. 1st Street between College and Columbia in Elmira.

Elmira Police, Fire Department, and Animal Control are on the scene and one person is currently being detained, according to our reporter on the scene.

Police have blocked off the street and are currently entering the home with guns drawn and officers surrounding the perimeter.

