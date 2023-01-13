ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Several crews responded to a house fire in Elmira Friday afternoon, as smoke was seen billowing from the home.

Calls for the fire were first reported around noon on January 13, 2023 at a home in the 500 block of Fulton Street on Elmira’s southside.

Several departments responded, including the City of Elmira Fire Department and the Southport Volunteer Fire Department. Footage from a reporter on the scene showed heavy smoke pouring from the house.

Currently, there is no word on the cause or any possible injuries. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.