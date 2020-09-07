Heavy smoke in Horseheads after a mulch fire breaks out

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – 18 News is at the scene of a large mulch fire with heavy smoke near Chemung Street in the Village of Horseheads.
Horseheads Fire Chief Arthur Sullivan tells 18 News that the fire started by spontaneous combustion and with high winds around 3:00 p.m. Fire departments from Horseheads, Elmira Heights, Town and Country, Big Flats, and Millport responded to the scene where there is no hydrant system.
18 News received several viewer photos of the smoke, which can be seen throughout the village.
The Village of Horseheads Fire Department requests that people stay away from the scene and adds that this could be a “long duration incident.”
