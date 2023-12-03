WELLSBORO, Pa. (WETM) — Nature lovers in Tioga County can help keep track of local bird populations by participating in the Tiadaghton Audubon Society’s annual Christmas Bird Counts.

The Audubon Society is looking for volunteers to join its Dec. 16 Cowanesque Circle and Jan. 1 Wellsboro-Mansfield Circle bird counts. Experienced birders and novices are welcome to join one or both counts, and counters don’t have to be members of the Audubon Society. The society needs at least 10 volunteers to help with each of these 15-mile-wide circular areas.

Volunteers will be assigned an area, follow a designated route, and count every bird they see. Organizers will pair new counters with experienced counters if possible, but newbies who are comfortable going out on their own are more than welcome to. People who live within one of the circles and don’t want to drive an assigned route but want to help can count the birds at their home bird feeders.

The Cowanesque Circle is centered on Cowanesque Lake and covers Pinnacle State Park in Addison, Ives Run Campground, Osceola, East Lawrence Road, and Woodford Road. The Wellsboro-Mansfield Circle is centered on the intersection of Whitneyville Road and Charleston Road. This circle covers Ives Run Campground, Arnot Road, South Elk Road, Route 6, Heise Run Road, and Commonwealth University in Mansfield (Mansfield University).

Those who would like to participate in one or both of the Christmas Bird Counts should contact the Tiadaghton Audubon Society by emailing tasmember@yahoo.com or calling Tiadaghton Audubon Society Members Sean and Robin Minnick at 570-948-9052 by Dec. 9.

Ornithologist Frank Chapman started the Christmas Bird Census in 1900, and it’s still being used for conservation. Tioga County has been participating in the count since 1968.