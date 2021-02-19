Hepatitis A case found at local Dunkin’ Donuts; Hep A vaccine clinic this weekend

ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WETM) – A Schuyler County resident working at two area Dunkin Donuts has been diagnosed with Hepatitis A, according to Chemung County Health Department Director Peter Buzzetti.

The employee works at the Dunkin Donuts on Corning Road (Miracle Mile) and for one day worked at the store’s Walmart location on County Route 64 in Horseheads.

Health officials say the employee has not worked at either locations since Feb. 11, 2021.

Additionally, the Health Department has advised the store manager to send any staff reporting Hepatitis A virus-related symptoms for medical evaluation before returning to work. Employees of the restaurant will be offered post exposure prophylaxis (PEP).

Dunkin Donuts in Elmira Heights will be subject to additional inspections over the coming weeks and is complying with NYSDOH recommendations.

Register for Free Hep A Vaccine

As a result of this potential Hepatitis A virus exposure, the Chemung County Health Department is advising anyone who ate food or drinks via dine-in, takeout, delivery or utilized the restroom at Dunkin Donuts in Elmira Heights (2501 Corning Rd., Elmira Heights, NY 14903) on February 9 or February 11, 2021 to receive free Hepatitis A vaccine from the Chemung County Health Department to prevent potentially exposed individuals from becoming infected. Masks are required at the clinic.

The vaccination clinic will be held at 17 Aviation Dr. in Horseheads on Feb. 20 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and Sunday, Feb. 21 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Those attending the Clinic are encouraged to pre-register to save time during the onsite registration process.P re-registration may be completed prior to arrival by visiting, www.chemungcountyny.gov/HepA and look for the pre-registration links.

“We encourage those who may have been exposed during these specific timeframes to visit the clinic to receive free post exposure prophylaxis,” stated Public Health Director Peter Buzzetti.

Monitor Your Symptoms

Those who ate food or drinks via dine-in, takeout, delivery or utilized the restroom at either Dunkin

Donuts locations between January 26, 2021 and February 5, 2021 may have been exposed but will not benefit from Hepatitis A vaccine to prevent infection from this exposure and are encouraged to monitor themselves and their families for symptoms for 50 days after consuming the food. Those who develop symptoms suggestive of Hepatitis A virus should seek medical evaluation.

Symptoms of Hepatitis A virus can include:

 Fever

 Fatigue

 Loss of appetite

 Nausea

 Vomiting

 Abdominal pain

 Dark urine

 Clay-colored stools

 Joint pain

 Jaundice (yellowing of

the skin and eyes)

The disease is rarely fatal and most people recover in a few weeks without any complications. Adults have signs and symptoms of illness more often than children. Infants and young children tend to have very mild symptoms and are less likely to develop jaundice than are older children and adults. Not everyone who is infected will have all of the symptoms.