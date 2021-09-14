Here are the most common jobs in Elmira

A roadside banner beckons potential employees outside Channel Control Merchants LLC, an extreme value retailer and exporter of brand sensitive secondary market inventories, in Hattiesburg, Miss., March 27, 2021. With hopes growing for a strong snapback in hiring this year, Friday, April 2 monthly jobs report will provide crucial insight into whether those sunny expectations will come true. The most optimistic economists are predicting the report could show a cool 1 million jobs were added in March. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

(STACKER) – The 10 largest occupations in America employ 30.5 million workers, representing 21% of all workers. Keeping America’s economy moving would be impossible without office workers, package handlers, food prep workers, and truck drivers. And what would the sick do without the millions of hospital workers, nurses, and home health aides?

Stacker compiled a list of the most common jobs in Elmira using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by total employment as of May 2020. While much has changed during the coronavirus pandemic, the jobs featured here give a holistic view at the most popular industries in your area and how many jobs are supported.

#48 (tie). Recreation workers

Elmira, NY

– Employment: 110 (3.487 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $34,430 (#44 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 325,640 (2.341 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $30,960

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Fairbanks, AK ($58,380)

— Danbury, CT ($46,330)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($44,300)

– Job description: Conduct recreation activities with groups in public, private, or volunteer agencies or recreation facilities. Organize and promote activities, such as arts and crafts, sports, games, music, dramatics, social recreation, camping, and hobbies, taking into account the needs and interests of individual members.

#48 (tie). First-line supervisors of mechanics, installers, and repairers

Elmira, NY

– Employment: 110 (3.522 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $73,800 (#124 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 475,000 (3.415 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $73,100

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($95,680)

— Bremerton-Silverdale, WA ($93,140)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($92,810)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate the activities of mechanics, installers, and repairers. May also advise customers on recommended services. Excludes team or work leaders.

#48 (tie). Highway maintenance workers

Elmira, NY

– Employment: 110 (3.506 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $47,660 (#94 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 149,890 (1.078 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $43,200

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($72,040)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($66,270)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($65,290)

– Job description: Maintain highways, municipal and rural roads, airport runways, and rights-of-way. Duties include patching broken or eroded pavement and repairing guard rails, highway markers, and snow fences. May also mow or clear brush from along road, or plow snow from roadway.

#48 (tie). Industrial truck and tractor operators

Elmira, NY

– Employment: 110 (3.491 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $33,210 (#327 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 640,950 (4.608 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $39,210

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($58,230)

— Hinesville, GA ($56,220)

— Battle Creek, MI ($52,400)

– Job description: Operate industrial trucks or tractors equipped to move materials around a warehouse, storage yard, factory, construction site, or similar location.

#43 (tie). Production, planning, and expediting clerks

Elmira, NY

– Employment: 120 (3.862 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $49,630 (#189 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 362,090 (2.603 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $52,000

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bremerton-Silverdale, WA ($69,410)

— Pine Bluff, AR ($68,850)

— Portsmouth, NH-ME ($66,920)

– Job description: Coordinate and expedite the flow of work and materials within or between departments of an establishment according to production schedule. Duties include reviewing and distributing production, work, and shipment schedules; conferring with department supervisors to determine progress of work and completion dates; and compiling reports on progress of work, inventory levels, costs, and production problems.

#43 (tie). Special education teachers, kindergarten and elementary school

Elmira, NY

– Employment: 120 (3.635 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $57,050 (#157 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 191,170 (1.374 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $64,790

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA ($100,570)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($97,360)

— Merced, CA ($96,560)

– Job description: Teach academic, social, and life skills to elementary school students with learning, emotional, or physical disabilities. Includes teachers who specialize and work with students who are blind or have visual impairments; students who are deaf or have hearing impairments; and students with intellectual disabilities.

#43 (tie). Food preparation workers

Elmira, NY

– Employment: 120 (3.620 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $29,800 (#65 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 793,590 (5.705 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $26,820

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($37,330)

— Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA ($36,120)

— Mount Vernon-Anacortes, WA ($35,860)

– Job description: Perform a variety of food preparation duties other than cooking, such as preparing cold foods and shellfish, slicing meat, and brewing coffee or tea.

#43 (tie). Carpenters

Elmira, NY

– Employment: 120 (3.676 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $52,590 (#105 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 699,300 (5.027 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $54,200

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($82,950)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($82,300)

— Hanford-Corcoran, CA ($79,870)

– Job description: Construct, erect, install, or repair structures and fixtures made of wood and comparable materials, such as concrete forms; building frameworks, including partitions, joists, studding, and rafters; and wood stairways, window and door frames, and hardwood floors. May also install cabinets, siding, drywall, and batt or roll insulation. Includes brattice builders who build doors or brattices (ventilation walls or partitions) in underground passageways.

#43 (tie). Tellers

Elmira, NY

– Employment: 120 (3.758 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $31,110 (#243 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 423,570 (3.045 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $32,960

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($41,600)

— Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL ($38,770)

— Redding, CA ($38,530)

– Job description: Receive and pay out money. Keep records of money and negotiable instruments involved in a financial institution’s various transactions.

#43 (tie). Electrical, electronic, and electromechanical assemblers, except coil winders, tapers, and finishers

Elmira, NY

– Employment: 120 (3.752 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $41,570 (#34 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 283,800 (2.04 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $38,750

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD ($52,330)

— Waterloo-Cedar Falls, IA ($51,130)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($49,290)

– Job description: Assemble or modify electromechanical equipment or devices, such as servomechanisms, gyros, dynamometers, magnetic drums, tape drives, brakes, control linkage, actuators, and appliances.

#40. Computer numerically controlled tool operators

Elmira, NY

– Employment: 130 (3.963 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $50,110 (#29 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 149,120 (1.072 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $44,300

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($69,040)

— Waco, TX ($60,570)

— Springfield, MA-CT ($59,760)

– Job description: Operate computer-controlled tools, machines, or robots to machine or process parts, tools, or other work pieces made of metal, plastic, wood, stone, or other materials. May also set up and maintain equipment.

#38 (tie). Electricians

Elmira, NY

– Employment: 140 (4.277 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $62,310 (#110 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 656,510 (4.72 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $61,550

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($106,680)

— Trenton, NJ ($90,210)

— Kankakee, IL ($88,530)

– Job description: Install, maintain, and repair electrical wiring, equipment, and fixtures. Ensure that work is in accordance with relevant codes. May install or service street lights, intercom systems, or electrical control systems.

#38 (tie). Maids and housekeeping cleaners

Elmira, NY

– Employment: 140 (4.325 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $28,020 (#103 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 795,590 (5.72 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $28,010

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($44,640)

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($41,370)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($40,490)

– Job description: Perform any combination of light cleaning duties to maintain private households or commercial establishments, such as hotels and hospitals, in a clean and orderly manner. Duties may include making beds, replenishing linens, cleaning rooms and halls, and vacuuming.

#37. Child, family, and school social workers

Elmira, NY

– Employment: 150 (4.592 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $54,320 (#84 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 328,120 (2.359 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $52,370

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Trenton, NJ ($76,020)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($73,490)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($70,940)

– Job description: Provide social services and assistance to improve the social and psychological functioning of children and their families and to maximize the family well-being and the academic functioning of children. May assist parents, arrange adoptions, and find foster homes for abandoned or abused children. In schools, they address such problems as teenage pregnancy, misbehavior, and truancy. May also advise teachers.

#34 (tie). Accountants and auditors

Elmira, NY

– Employment: 170 (5.407 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $68,390 (#263 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 1,274,620 (9.163 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $81,660

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Salinas, CA ($111,680)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($105,720)

— Midland, TX ($103,120)

– Job description: Examine, analyze, and interpret accounting records to prepare financial statements, give advice, or audit and evaluate statements prepared by others. Install or advise on systems of recording costs or other financial and budgetary data.

#34 (tie). Social and human service assistants

Elmira, NY

– Employment: 170 (5.228 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $34,820 (#208 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 399,920 (2.875 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $38,230

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Yuba City, CA ($60,070)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($55,910)

— Merced, CA ($53,300)

– Job description: Assist other social and human service providers in providing client services in a wide variety of fields, such as psychology, rehabilitation, or social work, including support for families. May assist clients in identifying and obtaining available benefits and social and community services. May assist social workers with developing, organizing, and conducting programs to prevent and resolve problems relevant to substance abuse, human relationships, rehabilitation, or dependent care.

#34 (tie). Passenger vehicle drivers, except bus drivers, transit and intercity

Elmira, NY

– Employment: 170 (5.499 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $28,950 (#272 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 599,980 (4.313 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $34,360

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($46,580)

— Fairbanks, AK ($45,780)

— Bremerton-Silverdale, WA ($44,940)

– Job description: Drive a motor vehicle to transport passengers on a planned or scheduled basis. May collect a fare.

#34 (tie). Landscaping and groundskeeping workers

Elmira, NY

– Employment: 170 (5.407 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $31,400 (#203 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 872,370 (6.272 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $33,800

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($46,990)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($45,160)

— New Haven, CT ($43,820)

– Job description: Landscape or maintain grounds of property using hand or power tools or equipment. Workers typically perform a variety of tasks, which may include any combination of the following: sod laying, mowing, trimming, planting, watering, fertilizing, digging, raking, sprinkler installation, and installation of mortarless segmental concrete masonry wall units.

#32. Childcare workers

Elmira, NY

– Employment: 190 (5.867 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $26,110 (#125 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 494,360 (3.554 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $26,790

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Fairbanks, AK ($38,590)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($38,090)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($36,220)

– Job description: Attend to children at schools, businesses, private households, and childcare institutions. Perform a variety of tasks, such as dressing, feeding, bathing, and overseeing play.

#30. Shipping, receiving, and inventory clerks

Elmira, NY

– Employment: 200 (6.157 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $38,960 (#95 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 727,640 (5.231 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $37,210

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Fairbanks, AK ($52,310)

— California-Lexington Park, MD ($50,180)

— Bremerton-Silverdale, WA ($49,530)

– Job description: Verify and maintain records on incoming and outgoing shipments involving inventory. Duties include verifying and recording incoming merchandise or material and arranging for the transportation of products. May prepare items for shipment.

#30. Welders, cutters, solderers, and brazers

Elmira, NY

– Employment: 200 (6.210 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $45,150 (#189 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 397,550 (2.858 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $46,690

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Fairbanks, AK ($75,080)

— Wheeling, WV-OH ($74,970)

— Anchorage, AK ($73,790)

– Job description: Use hand-welding, flame-cutting, hand-soldering, or brazing equipment to weld or join metal components or to fill holes, indentations, or seams of fabricated metal products.

#30. First-line supervisors of food preparation and serving workers

Elmira, NY

– Employment: 200 (6.440 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $39,000 (#111 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 891,540 (6.409 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $37,880

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($59,490)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($53,350)

— Napa, CA ($53,230)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate activities of workers engaged in preparing and serving food.

#27. Secondary school teachers, except special and career/technical education

Elmira, NY

– Employment: 210 (6.707 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $56,890 (#202 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 991,000 (7.124 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $67,340

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Napa, CA ($99,170)

— Fresno, CA ($96,200)

— Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA ($95,500)

– Job description: Teach one or more subjects to students at the secondary school level.

#27. Bartenders

Elmira, NY

– Employment: 210 (6.553 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $30,810 (#85 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 486,720 (3.499 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $28,910

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($64,630)

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($59,960)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($45,330)

– Job description: Mix and serve drinks to patrons, directly or through waitstaff.

#27. Automotive service technicians and mechanics

Elmira, NY

– Employment: 210 (6.528 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $39,490 (#321 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 620,110 (4.458 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $46,760

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Fairbanks, AK ($66,060)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($64,630)

— California-Lexington Park, MD ($64,420)

– Job description: Diagnose, adjust, repair, or overhaul automotive vehicles.

#24 (tie). Light truck drivers

Elmira, NY

– Employment: 220 (6.899 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $43,560 (#58 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 929,470 (6.682 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $41,050

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($52,420)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($51,890)

— Anchorage, AK ($51,590)

– Job description: Drive a light vehicle, such as a truck or van, with a capacity of less than 26,001 pounds Gross Vehicle Weight (GVW), primarily to pick up merchandise or packages from a distribution center and deliver. May load and unload vehicle.

#24 (tie). Construction laborers

Elmira, NY

– Employment: 220 (6.849 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $41,220 (#149 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 971,330 (6.983 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $43,000

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($66,670)

— Kankakee, IL ($65,730)

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($63,860)

– Job description: Perform tasks involving physical labor at construction sites. May operate hand and power tools of all types: air hammers, earth tampers, cement mixers, small mechanical hoists, surveying and measuring equipment, and a variety of other equipment and instruments. May clean and prepare sites, dig trenches, set braces to support the sides of excavations, erect scaffolding, and clean up rubble, debris, and other waste materials. May assist other craft workers.

#23. First-line supervisors of production and operating workers

Elmira, NY

– Employment: 230 (7.365 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $67,530 (#133 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 599,900 (4.313 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $66,800

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Baton Rouge, LA ($101,930)

— Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($100,590)

— Longview, WA ($99,590)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate the activities of production and operating workers, such as inspectors, precision workers, machine setters and operators, assemblers, fabricators, and plant and system operators. Excludes team or work leaders.

#22. Inspectors, testers, sorters, samplers, and weighers

Elmira, NY

– Employment: 240 (7.482 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $42,850 (#202 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 549,200 (3.948 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $44,580

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Odessa, TX ($85,040)

— Fairbanks, AK ($80,520)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($67,990)

– Job description: Inspect, test, sort, sample, or weigh nonagricultural raw materials or processed, machined, fabricated, or assembled parts or products for defects, wear, and deviations from specifications. May use precision measuring instruments and complex test equipment.

#21. Receptionists and information clerks

Elmira, NY

– Employment: 270 (8.385 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $35,310 (#32 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 968,420 (6.962 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $32,410

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Napa, CA ($43,270)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($42,160)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($41,840)

– Job description: Answer inquiries and provide information to the general public, customers, visitors, and other interested parties regarding activities conducted at establishment and location of departments, offices, and employees within the organization.

#19 (tie). Cooks, restaurant

Elmira, NY

– Employment: 290 (8.996 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $32,200 (#72 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 1,109,650 (7.977 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $29,530

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($45,200)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($39,950)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($39,450)

– Job description: Prepare, season, and cook dishes such as soups, meats, vegetables, or desserts in restaurants. May order supplies, keep records and accounts, price items on menu, or plan menu.

#19 (tie). First-line supervisors of office and administrative support workers

Elmira, NY

– Employment: 290 (8.993 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $61,060 (#95 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 1,427,260 (10.261 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $62,010

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bremerton-Silverdale, WA ($78,770)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($77,030)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($75,820)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate the activities of clerical and administrative support workers.

#17 (tie). First-line supervisors of retail sales workers

Elmira, NY

– Employment: 300 (9.452 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $43,650 (#262 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 1,063,110 (7.643 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $47,300

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($62,180)

— Yakima, WA ($61,710)

— Sheboygan, WI ($61,610)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate activities of retail sales workers in an establishment or department. Duties may include management functions, such as purchasing, budgeting, accounting, and personnel work, in addition to supervisory duties.

#17 (tie). Sales representatives, wholesale and manufacturing, except technical and scientific products

Elmira, NY

– Employment: 300 (9.345 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $57,390 (#339 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 1,278,670 (9.192 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $73,500

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Danbury, CT ($112,810)

— Napa, CA ($101,850)

— Santa Fe, NM ($93,680)

– Job description: Sell goods for wholesalers or manufacturers to businesses or groups of individuals. Work requires substantial knowledge of items sold.

#16. Licensed practical and licensed vocational nurses

Elmira, NY

– Employment: 330 (10.538 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $38,290 (#380 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 676,440 (4.863 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $50,090

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($75,950)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($74,820)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($74,520)

– Job description: Care for ill, injured, or convalescing patients or persons with disabilities in hospitals, nursing homes, clinics, private homes, group homes, and similar institutions. May work under the supervision of a registered nurse. Licensing required.

#15. Machinists

Elmira, NY

– Employment: 360 (11.347 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $45,920 (#190 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 360,340 (2.59 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $47,800

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($68,950)

— Anchorage, AK ($64,610)

— Farmington, NM ($64,190)

– Job description: Set up and operate a variety of machine tools to produce precision parts and instruments out of metal. Includes precision instrument makers who fabricate, modify, or repair mechanical instruments. May also fabricate and modify parts to make or repair machine tools or maintain industrial machines, applying knowledge of mechanics, mathematics, metal properties, layout, and machining procedures.

#14. Laborers and freight, stock, and material movers, hand

Elmira, NY

– Employment: 370 (11.725 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $33,360 (#159 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 2,805,200 (20.167 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $33,710

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($42,690)

— Fairbanks, AK ($41,900)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($41,820)

– Job description: Manually move freight, stock, luggage, or other materials, or perform other general labor. Includes all manual laborers not elsewhere classified.

#12 (tie). Waiters and waitresses

Elmira, NY

– Employment: 390 (12.256 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $36,770 (#21 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 1,944,240 (13.977 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $27,470

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($62,630)

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($57,210)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($43,160)

– Job description: Take orders and serve food and beverages to patrons at tables in dining establishment.

#12 (tie). Bookkeeping, accounting, and auditing clerks

Elmira, NY

– Employment: 390 (12.319 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $42,990 (#118 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 1,443,940 (10.381 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $44,100

– Entry level education requirements: Some college, no degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($56,700)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($55,720)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($55,720)

– Job description: Compute, classify, and record numerical data to keep financial records complete. Perform any combination of routine calculating, posting, and verifying duties to obtain primary financial data for use in maintaining accounting records. May also check the accuracy of figures, calculations, and postings pertaining to business transactions recorded by other workers.

#11. General and operations managers

Elmira, NY

– Employment: 420 (13.065 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $134,650 (#40 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 2,347,420 (16.876 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $125,740

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($183,170)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($175,990)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($172,370)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate the operations of public or private sector organizations, overseeing multiple departments or locations. Duties and responsibilities include formulating policies, managing daily operations, and planning the use of materials and human resources, but are too diverse and general in nature to be classified in any one functional area of management or administration, such as personnel, purchasing, or administrative services. Usually manage through subordinate supervisors. Excludes First-Line Supervisors.

#10. Customer service representatives

Elmira, NY

– Employment: 430 (13.623 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $37,320 (#138 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 2,833,250 (20.368 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $38,510

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($49,930)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($47,720)

— Midland, MI ($47,250)

– Job description: Interact with customers to provide basic or scripted information in response to routine inquiries about products and services. May handle and resolve general complaints. Excludes individuals whose duties are primarily installation, sales, repair, and technical support.

#9. Maintenance and repair workers, general

Elmira, NY

– Employment: 440 (13.915 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $45,120 (#88 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 1,357,630 (9.76 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $43,790

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($58,140)

— Yuba City, CA ($57,930)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($54,820)

– Job description: Perform work involving the skills of two or more maintenance or craft occupations to keep machines, mechanical equipment, or the structure of a building in repair. Duties may involve pipe fitting; HVAC maintenance; insulating; welding; machining; carpentry; repairing electrical or mechanical equipment; installing, aligning, and balancing new equipment; and repairing buildings, floors, or stairs.

#8. Office clerks, general

Elmira, NY

– Employment: 490 (15.369 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $34,190 (#252 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 2,788,090 (20.044 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $37,770

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($49,560)

— Napa, CA ($47,570)

— Boulder, CO ($47,160)

– Job description: Perform duties too varied and diverse to be classified in any specific office clerical occupation, requiring knowledge of office systems and procedures. Clerical duties may be assigned in accordance with the office procedures of individual establishments and may include a combination of answering telephones, bookkeeping, typing or word processing, office machine operation, and filing.

#7. Secretaries and administrative assistants, except legal, medical, and executive

Elmira, NY

– Employment: 500 (15.823 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $37,900 (#177 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 1,850,360 (13.302 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $40,420

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($56,080)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($52,480)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($51,930)

– Job description: Perform routine administrative functions such as drafting correspondence, scheduling appointments, organizing and maintaining paper and electronic files, or providing information to callers.

#6. Nursing assistants

Elmira, NY

– Employment: 520 (16.241 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $34,090 (#79 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 1,371,050 (9.857 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $32,050

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($48,420)

— Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA ($43,960)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($42,200)

– Job description: Provide or assist with basic care or support under the direction of onsite licensed nursing staff. Perform duties such as monitoring of health status, feeding, bathing, dressing, grooming, toileting, or ambulation of patients in a health or nursing facility. May include medication administration and other health-related tasks. Includes nursing care attendants, nursing aides, and nursing attendants.

#5. Elementary school teachers, except special education

Elmira, NY

– Employment: 650 (20.585 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $59,510 (#164 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 1,364,870 (9.812 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $65,420

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Merced, CA ($99,360)

— Kingston, NY ($93,780)

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($92,910)

– Job description: Teach academic and social skills to students at the elementary school level.

#4. Registered nurses

Elmira, NY

– Employment: 920 (28.998 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $65,830 (#272 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 2,986,500 (21.47 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $80,010

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($149,200)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($146,870)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($142,140)

– Job description: Assess patient health problems and needs, develop and implement nursing care plans, and maintain medical records. Administer nursing care to ill, injured, convalescent, or disabled patients. May advise patients on health maintenance and disease prevention or provide case management. Licensing or registration required.

#3. Cashiers

Elmira, NY

– Employment: 950 (29.810 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $26,910 (#97 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 3,333,100 (23.962 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $25,710

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($35,970)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($34,480)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($34,320)

– Job description: Receive and disburse money in establishments other than financial institutions. May use electronic scanners, cash registers, or related equipment. May process credit or debit card transactions and validate checks.

#2. Fast food and counter workers

Elmira, NY

– Employment: 1,040 (32.800 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $28,490 (#56 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 3,450,120 (24.803 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $24,540

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($34,020)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($34,000)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($33,370)

– Job description: Perform duties such as taking orders and serving food and beverages. Serve customers at counter or from a steam table. May take payment. May prepare food and beverages.

#1. Retail salespersons

Elmira, NY

– Employment: 1,610 (50.675 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $30,530 (#169 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 3,659,670 (26.31 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $30,940

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($43,160)

— Carson City, NV ($40,030)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($39,160)

– Job description: Sell merchandise, such as furniture, motor vehicles, appliances, or apparel to consumers.