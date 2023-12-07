ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — It’s a common thing to warm up a fire in your house when the cold weather settles in. Experts say it’s important to clean your chimney and be careful when using wood to be aware of something called creosote.

“So, if creosote builds up enough, it will create a layer, usually a quarter inch and more is where they consider the danger zone,” said Chimney technician, Carson Prince, of Southern Tier Chimney Sweeps. “And then if you had a big enough fire, it’s a combustible material.”

According to Prince, you should get you chimney checked, “Once a year, unless you’re burning more than a quart of wood, then you want to get it done after every quart of wood. So sometimes it’s twice a year.”

“If they don’t clean out their chimneys, the creosote builds up, and that’s where the fire takes off,” added Elmira Heights Fire Chief, Michael Cadek. “And that’s where you know can lead to more damages inside the house.”

According to Prince, burning dried hardwood eliminates the buildup of creosote that goes up the chimney from the moisture in the wood. If there is less moisture in the wood, it won’t accumulate creosote as fast.