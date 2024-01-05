BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — After thousands of wreaths were put down upon veterans’ graves at the Bath National Cemetary in December to celebrate the holiday season, it’s around this time when they need to be collected for cleanup.

Coming up next Saturday, Jan. 13, Wreaths Across America will be holding a wreath cleanup and needs public assistance in helping gather the thousands of wreaths spread out across the cemetery.

“We have more than 4,500 wreaths that need to be removed from the cemetery,” said Linda Conway, location coordinator. “It would be great to get as many volunteers as possible for this effort,” she said, “No sign-up or registration is required to participate,” she said.

If you’d like to volunteer for the cleanup, the event will begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Jan 13, with parking available at the back of the Bath Veterans Administration Museum building.

Instructions for the cleanup will be announced at the cemetery monument, officials suggest that volunteers bring a rake or a broom handle to help carry numerous wreaths to the disposal trucks.