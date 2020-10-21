HHDS Central School District hosts emergency conference referring to COVID-19 guidelines

HORSEHEADS, NEW YORK (WETM-TV)- The Horseheads Central School District held an emergency conference today to discuss the new guidelines that were set by Governor Cuomo.

Originally the district plan was to return to their hybrid in person learning program on Monday, Oct 26.

That is now not going to happen due to the new guidelines put in place by Governor Cuomo.

According to the COVID-19 guidelines six schools in the Horseheads School District will be forced to remain on a remote learning program.

Big Flats schools do not fall under those strict guidelines at this time but the Horseheads School District plans on hearing more information on how to deal with Big Flats schools once they speak with County Executive Christopher Moss.

The majority of schools in the Big Flats area are for students under the age of the fourth-grade learning level.

As of today’s date, Oct 21, Big Flats Schools have experienced 20 students and 4 staff members who were exposed to COVID-19.

The return date of when students can return to the classroom for in-person learning is completely controlled by Governor Cuomo and has not been set at this time.

This is a developing story and 18 News will provide you with more information as it becomes available to us.