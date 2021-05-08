Hidden Valley 4-H Camp reopens

In this Thursday, June 4, 2020 photo, cabins awaits campers at the Camp Winnebago summer camp in Fayette, Maine. The boys camp is going ahead with plans to open with a reduction in the number of campers and other changes to comply with guidelines for helping prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Many of the nation’s 15,000-plus summer camps opting to close because of health concerns surrounding the pandemic, or because of delays in receiving rules or guidelines from licensing officials. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

WATKINS GLEN, NY (WETM) – Hidden Valley 4-H Camp is holding a grand re-opening today from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Families can tour the camp and talk with Camp Director Bruce Condie and other staff about what Camp will look like this summer.

Families have been interested in what their children can safely do this summer, so this camp may be an option that will work for them.

Bruce Condie will talk about how summer camp helps young people increase confidence, improve peer interactions, and build leadership capability. Condie will also discuss the special safety measures.