Hidden Valley 4-H Camp reopens

WATKINS GLEN, NY (WETM) – Hidden Valley 4-H Camp is holding a grand re-opening today from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.
Families can tour the camp and talk with Camp Director Bruce Condie and other staff about what Camp will look like this summer.
Families have been interested in what their children can safely do this summer, so this camp may be an option that will work for them.
Bruce Condie will talk about how summer camp helps young people increase confidence, improve peer interactions, and build leadership capability. Condie will also discuss the special safety measures.