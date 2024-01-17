AVERAGE HIGH FOR JANUARY 17th: 33°

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM)- We started the work week with snow showers, and now we enter a midweek dry slot. When does snow return? Details below:

TODAY:

High pressure is in control for today, and it keeps us dry and mostly sunny this morning. A few high clouds make their way into the afternoon, and chilly temperatures continue- topping off in the low 20s. However, with breezy conditions also expected, wind chill leaves us feeling like single digits and low teens throughout the day.

TONIGHT:

Tonight we remain dry, but clouds are increasing thanks to lake-effect. A few stray flurries may even be possible, and temperatures are in the mid-teens.

REST OF THE WEEK:

Isolated lake-effect snow showers pass throughout the day on Thursday, but we are more concerned with snow showers moving in on Friday. A few weak disturbances, from low pressure descending from Canada and over the great lakes and low pressure off the coast will spark up snow showers during the day on Friday. These showers may produce dry and fluffy snow, which could easily allow for a few more inches of snow to accumulate for the end of our work week.

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDS & SUN

HIGH: 21 LOW: 14

THURSDAY: CHANCE SNOW

HIGH: 28 LOW: 20

FRIDAY: CHANCE SNOW

HIGH: 27 LOW: 10

SATURDAY: STRAY LAKE EFFECT

HIGH: 18 LOW: 13

SUNDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 30 LOW: 12

MONDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 35 LOW: 28

TUESDAY: CHANCE PM SHOWERS

HIGH: 42

