High prices at the pump cut deep into pockets

A gasoline station attendant pumps diesel into a car at a filling station on March 23, 2010 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo Illustration by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The rollercoaster of gas prices in the Twin Tiers is cutting deep into many pockets. Nationally, the price at the pump is the highest it’s been since 2014, according to Gas Buddy. Across the Twin Tiers, drivers are paying on average $3.70 per gallon of unleaded gas. In February of 2021, prices were significantly lower in both states. In the Commonwealth, drivers shelled out an average of $2.85 per gallon, while New Yorkers paid $2.62 per gallon.

“There’s clearly an inflationary impact in the high price of gasoline and more people on the roads,” economist Dr. Cantor said. “There’s a higher demand for product.”

The spike in consumer demand is a drastic change from 2020 when the economic downturn was catastrophic and stay-at-home orders were in place. In 2021 and 2022, more people hit the roads, which impacts supply and demand.

“When the demand goes up and supply goes down, there’s only one place for the prices to go and that’s up,” Dr. Cantor added.

Customers are changing their consumer habits, too. One local gas station says people are not filling up their tanks fully because gas prices are so high. They are selling fewer gallons of gas compared to years prior.

“The normal customer [last year] would come in and fill up their gas tank for $30. Now, they are paying almost $60,” Tim Dunn, store manager at Aces & Eights General Store in Southport, continued.

Businesses are feeling the impacts of higher transportation and oil costs, which are then passed onto drivers, who have to pay more to get from place to place. This is discouraging some from traveling more than they have to.

“You can’t go anywhere you can’t do anything. You have to budget around everything at this moment,” local resident Brett Coyle said.

For gas stations, they are trying to remain competitive without pricing themselves out of the market. Aces & Eights General Store provides a five-cent cash discount to customers because credit card transaction fees are increasing too.

Moving into the busy summer season, tourism and travel will spike again and many wonder if gas prices will increase even more.

“I expect gasoline to hit $4.00 per gallon as we hit the summer season,” Dr. Cantor predicted.

The Energy Information Administration (EIA) forecasts that prices will continue to increase in 2022 throughout the United States. There is a bright side; however, they say prices will stabilize and decrease in 2023.