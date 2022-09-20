(WETM) – Katie Morse, a resident of Pine Valley, knew from an early age she wanted to be a fashion model. While she was involved in singing, acting, and even performed at many talent shows, she knew modeling was her dream goal.

That dream came true for Morse in November of 2021. Morse explains how she was scrolling on the social media platform TikTok and came across a video promoting people to apply to walk in New Jersey’s Fashion Week. After an interview process consisting of two rounds, Katie was offered the opportunity.

After walking in NJFW, Morse took part in more photoshoots and runway walks. Most recently, she walked in New York Fashion Week for a local Bistro.

As a senior at Horseheads High School, Morse is beginning to plan what she wants to do after graduation. As of now, Morse’s goal is to attend the University of Reading in Berkshire, England, with a major in Environmental Science. She also plans to continue her modeling career in London, the fashion capital of the world.

Morse reminds us all to follow our dreams no matter how big they may seem.

“There are so many opportunities and agencies and designers that would love to work with anybody,” Katie said. “So go for it and believe you can do it. There are not many limitations at this point.”