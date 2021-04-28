High school singers, HG alumni invited for summer choral program

WELLSBORO, Pa. (WETM) – High school singers and alumni of the Hamilton-Gibson Children and Youth Choirs are invited to join the 25th Season Celebration of the HG choral program.

“It’s actually our 26th season but we missed last year thanks to the pandemic so we are celebrating now,” said Thomas Putnam. He normally directs two of the four HG children and youth choirs that involve second through twelfth graders from four school districts.

“We are doing something we’ve never done before,” said Putnam. “We’re offering a summer choir for any singers who will be in grades 9-12 this coming fall, including boys with changed voices, and any HG Choir alumni who want to participate. “We will be singing SATB (soprano, alto, tenor and bass) music,” he said in defining the voice types needed.

“We are also eager to welcome new singers to the choir so please recruit a friend,” said Putnam.

The HG summer choir will meet on Monday nights beginning May 10 and continuing through the summer. An outdoor concert given by the choir in late August will conclude the summer season.

The date for the final summer concert is tentatively set for Sunday, Aug. 29. “There is a possibility we may have the opportunity to sing the National Anthem for a semi-pro baseball game either in Elmira and/or Williamsport,” said Putnam.

Rehearsals will be from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the sanctuary of the First Presbyterian Church at 130 Main Street in Wellsboro. “The basic rehearsal protocol that we will follow begins with singers waiting outside or in cars until just before 6:30 p.m. when they will enter the sanctuary. “We will sing for 35 minutes, take a break outside, and then sing until 8 p.m.,” said Putnam. Vocal lines will be available online so choir members can rehearse on their own, too.

All singers will be masked and physically distanced. “The sanctuary’s curved seating and the ability to open the outside doors for ventilation will help make this a safe location,” he said.

“We strongly urge all singers who are old enough to get vaccinated so we can gather with greater confidence of safety for all, including those members of our families at home.”

“There is no charge for this celebratory summer choir, however without the usual registration fees and the proceeds from four missed concerts financial contributions would be welcome,” said Putnam.

For more information about joining the summer choir, call Hamilton-Gibson at 570-724-2079 or email hamgib@gmail.com.