High wind in the Twin Tiers, power outages, minor damage reported

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – As a low-pressure system moved through the Great Lakes Region, the same that brought deadly storms to the Deep and Mid-South, high wind moves through the Twin Tiers along with scattered showers.

With the soft ground, trees are easier to blow over, which was a concern today. Many power outages have been reported all day, including some that interrupted traffic on South Main Street in Elmira.

In Tompkins County, a large tree was damaged on Ludlowville Road, which was reported to the National Weather Service.

The National Weather Service released statistics on the wind event today, the highest recorded wind was in Hartsville, which is in Steuben County, at 1:30 PM, 60 miles per hour. Everyone likely saw gusts exceeding 30 miles per hour, at times.

The wind will begin to die down this evening, the wind advisory will expire this evening.

18 News reached out to the Village of Watkins Glen Electric Department for comment on how they prepare for days like today. “We have crews on call 24/7. So we respond as needed for any emergencies, and we, we try to maintain a fairly good tree trimming systems.” Said Minard LaFever, Electric Department Supervisor.

He also said that since they do receive power from NYSEG, that when NYSEG has issues, they will often have issues. He also told 18 News that no major outages were reported in their area.

During these high wind events, thunderstorms, or any weather that can bring power lines down it is important to remember to never go near them. Report them by calling 9-1-1 and they will alert the proper authorities.