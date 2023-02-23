WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – The Village of Watkins Glen is a hidden gem of the Finger Lakes. Sitting just at the southern tip of Seneca Lake, the quaint village boasts some truly spectacular views and tourist draws, including a State Park, a NASCAR track, and of course, plenty of places to eat.

Meandering the streets of downtown Watkins Glen can get overwhelming when trying to choose a place to eat. Though the town is small, it’s got just about everything.

This list strictly includes the top 10 restaurants that are the highest rated on Yelp; it does not take into account the number of reviews. For example, when Watkins Glen restaurants are sorted by “most reviewed”, Rooster Fish Brewing Pub (400+ reviews) and Jerlando’s Ristorante & Pizza (300+ reviews) rank at the top.

10. Maria’s Tavern

Rating: 4 stars (24 reviews)

Maria’s Tavern sits right in the heart of the Village on N. Franklin Street. The restaurant boasts its simple, “pub-grub” atmosphere, offering plenty of burgers, sandwiches, salads and drinks.

9. MicroDiner

Rating: 4.5 stars (4 reviews)

As much of a tourist attraction as it is a functional eatery, the MicroDiner sits attached to a building on N. Franklin, with a sign reading “World’s Smallest Diner.” But don’t let the small size fool you; this diner boasts an impressive array of options.

8. Graft Wine Cider Bar

Rating: 4.5 stars (117 reviews)

Sitting closer to the shore of Seneca Lake, Graft offers a great option for a fancy dinner when you’re out on the town. With choices like ribs, swordfish, oysters, and salads, this eatery still has something for everyone.

7. Prisebox BBQ

Rating: 4.5 stars (15 reviews)

Who doesn’t love a good BBQ? Prisebox sits just outside of the village, farther south on Route 14. This choice has just about any classic BBQ option you’re looking for, including ribs, chicken, and pulled pork.

6. Scuteri’s Cannoli Connection

Rating: 4.5 stars (43 reviews)

Satisfying the sweet tooths of visitors to the Southern Tier, Scuteri’s is on East 4th Street in the Village. They offer a famous range of cannolis and desserts, as well as pizza and wings.

5. Holy Cow Meat Market & Deli

Rating: 4.5 stars (37 reviews)

In the mood for some meat? Holy Cow offers a wide variety of cold and hot subs, salads, sandwiches, fried food, and breakfast. It also offers seafood and cheeses.

4. Thai Elephants

Rating: 4.5 stars (221 reviews)

Just around the corner on East 4th Street, Thai Elephants offers a more global cuisine to the Village. With desserts, rice, noodles, curries, soups, and stir-fries, this restaurant lets visitors take a step outside Upstate New York.

3. Babcha’s Pierogies

Rating: 4.5 stars (39 reviews)

This now-closed downtown staple offered a taste of Eastern Europe right in Watkins Glen. Babcha’s closed in the fall of 2022 when its owners retired, but it still has enough popularity to stay in the top three, with Watkins Glen natives sure to remember their pierogis for years to come.

2. Oar House

Rating: 4.5 stars (7 reviews)

Right next to the boat launch near the school, the Oar House stays true to its name, offering all kinds of seafood dishes.

1. Art & Nancy’s Sub & Pizza Shop

Rating: 5 stars (7 reviews)

Topping off the list is this summertime staple, again just around the corner from the heart of downtown. With a wide selection of breakfast, subs, salads, burgers, and sandwiches, Art & Nancy’s has something for everyone.

