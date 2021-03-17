Highland Chocolates hosting Easter Bunny during open house event

WELLSBORO, Pa. (WETM) – Highland Chocolates is holding an open house on Saturday, March 27 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at its downtown store at 82 Main Street in Wellsboro.

The Easter Bunny will be stopping by from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and be available for photos with children and adults.

Customers are invited to crack open a mystery discount egg for a five to 50 percent discount on the total purchase they make that day.

Special for Easter are three sizes of cream-filled, hand-rolled and hand coated and decorated Easter eggs, chocolate rabbits, and a variety of other Easter candy.

Available are pre-filled Easter baskets in various sizes or customers can create their own unique Easter baskets.

To order by phone with front door pick up at 82 Main Street, call 570-724-6777.

This nonprofit organization employs local people with disabilities who manufacture sweet snacks and gourmet chocolate gifts for all occasions. For more information, call toll-free at 1-800-371-1082 or visit www.highlandchocolates.org