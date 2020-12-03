Highland Chocolates opens new Wellsboro location

WELLSBORO, N.Y. (WETM) – Highland Chocolates has opened a new location in downtown Wellsboro.

Since Friday, May 24, 2019, Highland Chocolates has been selling an assortment of their handcrafted chocolates in space they are leasing from Lori and Rick Beckwith in the historic Shattuck house at 17 Main Street in downtown Wellsboro. The Beckwiths opened their own business, Main Street Creamery at the same location that same day.

“In late summer, Lori told us about 82 Main Street possibly being available for lease,” said Amy Welch, Highland Chocolates manager. “She knew we were looking for a new location that offered more space. Both she and Rick have been very supportive, providing us with space at 17 Main Street and offering our chocolates at their other Wellsboro businesses, Seniors Creations and the Main Street Olive Oil Company, both at 75 Main Street,” Welch said.

Photo by John Eaton Production Manager Jae Zugarek displays a variety of Highland Chocolates products at the main store on Route 6 that will also be available at the new downtown store in Wellsboro.

Partners In Progress, Inc., which owns and operates Highland Chocolates, approached the owner of the building. “Now we are about to open well before Christmas,” said Welch. “It’s exciting.”

“We’ve been remodeling 82 Main, including painting, adding new flooring, new lighting and air conditioning and are waiting for some of the new store fixtures to arrive. In addition, we ordered new refrigerated cases to display our chocolates, which have not yet arrived,” she said.

In the new candy cases will be a selection of Highland’s buttercreams, caramels, chocolate covered cherries, caramel pecans, truffles, and more. The store will also offer gift baskets and feature souvenir items from T-shirts and sweatshirts to can coolers and wine glasses.

In addition, approximately one-third of the space will feature nostalgic penny candies. “For more than 30 years, 82 Main Street was home to Peggy’s Candies & Gifts,” said Welch. “We want to continue the tradition of a neighborhood candy store, so we’re stocking licorice, jawbreakers, saltwater taffy, candy necklaces, gummies and jelly beans, too.”

The new store at 82 Main Street will be open Mondays through Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 4 p.m.

Highland also continues to operate its original chocolate factory and retail store where its handcrafted chocolates and trail mixes are made and sold. It is located at the corner of Route 6 and Shumway Hill Road in Wellsboro, across Route 6 from the Farmer’s Daughters.

This nonprofit organization employs local people with disabilities who manufacture this fine line of sweet snacks and gourmet chocolate gifts for all occasions. For more information, call toll-free at 1-800-371-1082 or visit www.highlandchocolates.org.