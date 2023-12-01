HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – A vehicle fire has shut down an exit just off the highway in the village of Horseheads.

According to an 18 News reporter, Exit 52A has been shut down by the Horseheads Village Police and New York State Police due to a vehicle fire just off the highway.

The dark SUV was seen with smoke coming from the vehicle, but flames looked to be out with the engine bay smoking up. The Horseheads Fire Department is on scene tending to the fire while the exit is closed.

18 News will update the story as more information becomes available.