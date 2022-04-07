BRADFORD COUNTY, P.a. (WETM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is advising motorists about a highway restoration project set to begin next week on Route 14 in Alba Township, Bradford County.

Construction will start on Monday, April 11, and will entail the reconstruction of 1.5 miles of Route 14 between Windfall Road and Tennessee Gas Road.

The work will include new drainage, widening of the roadway, cross slope correction, and other reconstruction. Motorists should expect alternate lane closures where the work is being performed.

PennDOT says that the roadway will be closed for approximately 11-days, weather permitting. A detour will be set up using Windfall Road, Cowley Road and Route 514 will be in place. PennDOT says that the exact dates of the detour will be provided closer to the start of the road closure.

Motorists are advised to be alert, slow down, and expect delays in travel when going through the work zone. Motorists can also check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com.

Work on the project is expected to be completed around August 2022. HRI, Inc is listed as the primary contractor for the $4.4 million highway restoration project.