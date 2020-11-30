Hill Top Inn’s 2020 ‘Wreath Lighting’, still a go

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – How many times have your children heard, “that’s cancelled this year”?

Well one local holiday tradition is here to stay, starting at 5PM Monday night locals are invited to the Hill Top Inn for the annual Kid’s Nite & Wreath Lighting.

Due to COVID-19 restrications and precautions, each half hour will have a limited number of sign-ups to attend, with the wreath being lit up during each half hour.

To register you can do so at www.hill-top-inn.com/wreath.

This year the combination drive-thru and walk-up event will feature mailing letters to Santa, winning holiday baskets and receiving your own ‘Snowflake kit’.

If you’re looking to strech those legs, no worries! You can stop outside ifor a hot coca and see the wreath being lit.

Your kids can even get the chance to meet and take a photo with Santa and Mrs.Clause from a distance.

The event will be entirely outdoors, with the restaurant side being closed.