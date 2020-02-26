Hilliard purchasing Savino’s, Evergreen Express properties

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Two buildings in downtown Elmira will be knocked down to create “green space” for the community, according to a person familiar with the deal.

The Hilliard Corporation will be purchasing the former Savino’s Liquor and Wine store on North Main Street, while the Hilliard Foundation will purchase the former Evergreen Express property.

There is no exact date on when the buildings will be knocked down or when the “green space” will be established.

Savino’s announced in September they would be closing amid claims the Cultural Connector construction cost them business.