WEST ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A new spiritual organization is moving into a former Catholic Church in West Elmira with plans to welcome any and all from the community through their doors.

Bhakti Marga, a Germany-based spiritual movement with roots in Hinduism, bought the former Our Lady of Lourdes parish in West Elmira in January. The parish closed in the fall of 2021. Since then, the group—which doesn’t specifically define itself as a religion or an institution—has been working to renovate the interior of the building for their own worship and prayers while also keeping many features of the Christian Church as a way to respect the spirituality of the building’s history.

And that’s what Bhakti Marga’s beliefs come down to: individual spirituality. Swami Tulsidas, who oversees Bhakti Marga’s operations in the U.S and Canada, said that though the organization is a denomination of Hinduism, they are totally open-minded and have no problem honoring the Christian history of the building.

“We really embrace the love of God found in every religion, found in every spiritual path,” Swami Tulsidas said. “For example, mother, Mary, she’s the epitome of devotion… where she is standing at the feet of Christ while he was being crucified, showing her endless devotion. And so for us, it is an honor and a joy that we can build a place of love for God here.”

Bhakti Marga bought the building directly from the diocese, saying that the Catholic Church was very welcoming to the group.

“From the get-go, I wrote a letter, sent it to the bishop explaining who we are, what do we do, and what we plan for the place,” Swami Tulsidas said “They were very welcoming.”

In the original announcement video of the purchase, Swami Tulsidas said the Catholic Church had allowed the group to keep a Mother Mary statue in the building. However, since the purchase, the diocese reportedly asked for the statue back, a request that Swami Tulsidas said Bhakti Marga was completely willing to comply with.

But Swami Tulsidas, who grew up in Wisconsin, acknowledged that many people, especially in a predominantly Christian area like the Southern Tier, won’t know much about Bhakti Marga or Hinduism.

What is Bhakti Marga?

Bhakti Marga, as Swami Tulsidas explained, is a branch of Hinduism, which is an “extremely vast” belief system. Specifically, Bhakti Marga means “path of devotion”, and one of the main philosophies of the group is individual devotion to the Divine.

“We fundamentally believe that no one spiritual path or religion has the monopoly on God or the Divine, so we really embrace the love for God found in every religion, found in every spiritual path,” Swami Tulsidas said.

Bhakti Marga was founded by Paramahamsa Sri Swami Vishwananda, the leader and Master of the movement. He was born in 1978 on the island of Mauritius off the coast of Madagascar in the Indian Ocean. Paramahamsa Vishwananda.

“Ever since a small age, he had an inclination for spirituality, for loving God,” Swami Tulsidas explained. He eventually moved to Africa and later to Germany where Bhakti Marga is now based.

18 News’ full interview with Swami Tulsidas can be watched in the player below:

What does Bhakti Marga believe?

The individual.

Swami Tulsidas explained that the most important of Bhakti Marga’s tenets is that “everyone has their own unique, eternal relationship with God.” Another important point: “God is infinite by nature, so that means if we say God is only something or God is not something, we’ve limited God and it’s no longer God, but rather the projection of our own mind.”

Swami Tulsidas went on to explain that Bhakti Marga tries to “awaken” that relationship with love and service.

Love is another important part of the Bhakti Marga culture. “You exist,” Swami Tulsidas said, “and that’s enough reason to love yourself… If I can’t love and respect myself, then I can’t love and respect anybody, nor can I love and respect God.”

What are the markings on the Swamis’ foreheads?

Swami Tulsidas wearing the tilak of Bhakti Marga

Swami Tulsidas—whose title means a religious leader in Hinduism—explained that the marks on his forehead are called tilak that they put on every morning. The black lines are mud that represent respect for mother earth, Swami Tulsidas said. “Without her we wouldn’t even exist.”

The “U” shape represents the feet of God. The act and image of bowing to someone’s feet is very significant in eastern religions, Swami Tulsidas said. “This is to show humility.”

The mark on the bridge of the nose is a tulsi leaf, which represents devotion. And the red on the bridge of the nose is “symbolic of the teachings of the spiritual path,” Swami Tulsidas said.

The red line on the forehead is symbolic of the entire universe which is all contained within God, he explained.

What are Bhakti Marga’s plans in Elmira?

Swami Tulsidas happily gushed over the welcoming nature of the local community. “I am so grateful to be in Elmira,” he said. “The community has been so open-minded, so welcoming, endless kindness.”

He said several people, including parishioners of the former church, have walked in to see the work being done and that “they’re excited, which is really touching.” Bhakti Marga has gotten offers to help with the work donations of things like silverware or plates.

The West Church Street location will be Bhakti Marga’s first ashram—another word for a Hindu temple—in America. The group has about 100 devotees across the country that mainly practice from home, but Swami Tulsidas said the doors will always be open to everyone both in and out of the organization.

He added that there will never be any pressure on a visitor to participate in the daily prayers; “they can sit in the back and just enjoy.”

A murti to be placed in the Elmira ashram/Photo: Bhakti Marga America

“We are definitely not here to convert anybody. We are not a missionary-type organization. That would go completely against our fundamental tenets of open-mindedness,” Swami Tulsidas explained. “We’re just here to share what we love, and if other people resonate, dope. If not, dope.”

Swami Tulsidas said that the stained glass windows and the fundamental architecture of the building will remain. He expressed his admiration at the “brilliant” design of the interior chapel, noting how it made the building seem much larger than you might expect from the outside and creates a sense of grandeur representative of the size and significance of God.

At the front of the main room, Swami Tulsidas said there will be several murtis—or holy statues. The main murti in the center will be 8.5 tall and weigh eight tons, Swami Tulsidas said. This will require what essentially amounts to an elevator shaft of concrete through the floor into the basement and even to the ground. The temple will also have 1,000 saligrams, black sacred stones collected from the Gandaki River in Nepal.

Hear more details on the plans for the renovations in the video below:

The exterior of the church will stay the same, Swami Tulsidas said. “The stonework on the outside really gives this feeling of permanence.”

At the end of the day, Swami Tulsidas said Bhakti Marga is just excited to have its first ashram in the U.S. and to be in such a welcoming community, a measure he made clear will be extended right back to the locals. “The doors are always open for everybody.