ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Arnot Health will be holding a hiring event in the middle of October in Elmira.

The hiring event will take place at the Arnot Ogden Medical Center on Thursday, Oct. 19, from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. in the Petrie Conference Rooms. The event will showcase both clinical and non-clinical positions. Refreshments will be provided.

Staff and leaders will be available to talk to applicants about different positions, with computers accessible for applying online. Some positions will offer on-the-spot interviews, and some of the departments will have tours available with leaders on hand. Additionally, the Arnot School of Radiology will have information on its training program.

Positions are open in the following areas of the healthcare facility:

Nursing

Radiology Technologists

Physical and Occupational Therapists

Opportunities in the Behavioral Sciences and Addiction Recovery units

Ambulatory Care

Patient Registration

The healthcare system also offers sign-on bonus programs and total rewards packages for new hires.