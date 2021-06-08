Hiring jobs Amidst a Pandemic: How businesses are using incentives

(WETM) – Hiring signs have been popping up all over the Twin Tiers! However, applicants have not.

The struggle continues for businesses to find new employees while the pandemic is ongoing. For entry level jobs, many potential applicants prefer to stay on unemployment instead of working. As for career jobs, people are still dealing with their children doing school virtually, worried about vaccination rates, and have been selective about the work they do while in a pandemic. I spoke with President & Chief Executive Officer of the Chemung County Chamber of Commerce, Kamala Keeley about how businesses are trying to get new applicants.

“There’s a lot of incentivizing happening to try and, you know, cultivate that workforce that we desperately need. I mean we already were having some issues in terms of filling some of the skilled positions for our workforce here in the southern tier and I think that the pandemic has only exacerbated that situation.”

Incentives can range from bonuses to benefits. These incentives are used to show people why someone should come work for this company or business.

The struggle to find workers looks to continue into this summer as wineries, tourism companies, and seasonal jobs are all struggling to find workers.