ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Kids in the community are getting an opportunity to learn about fresh fruits and veggies at the His Haven farmers market.

The program gives kids ages five to 15 the chance to restock and organize the market.

“Everything that we do at His Haven, we try to make it a learning experience in a fun way,” said His Haven Executive Director Julia Moss. “I mean who would have ever thought that moving boxes and produce to the front market here could be so much fun”.

The farmers market takes place on Mondays for the next three weeks. After that, the program will return once a month starting in October.

The fresh produce at the market is free for all visitors. More information about His Haven can be found on their website here.