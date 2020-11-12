His Tabernacle “gifted” the Elmira Heights Theater to create community center

ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WETM) – His Tabernacle has announced that they’ve acquired the Elmira Heights Theater.

Pastor Michael Spencer announced on his Facebook that His Tabernacle will create a community center that airs “family movies” with concessions available.

Those who attend the movies will be asked to make a donation to the center.

Pastor Spencer called the theater a “well over a quarter-million dollar gift” to the church, but reiterated that the theater will not be turned into another church.

“We’ve been tremendously blessed,” said Pastor Spencer.

The Elmira Heights Theater was built in 1948 as a 500 seat single-screen theater. It frequently hosts community events such as craft fairs and Dr. Stephen Coleman’s Political Pundit Night.