Historic 111 Midtown Building purchased

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Seth Adams, Owner/Manager of Envision Elmira LLC, has announced that his company has closed on the purchase of the downtown core building known as “The 111 Midtown Building” at 111 N Main St, Elmira NY from Elmira Real Properties, Inc.

Elmira Real Properties, Inc. will stay on as a tenant in the building, as will all the commercial tenants remain as further development planning for the upper 3rd and 4th floors begins.

“It has been a pleasure getting to know and work with Ron on our shared vision of the hard-fought National Historic Commercial District at Main & Water St –as neighborhood– a 2 place worthy of living —and loving,” said Adams. “The care that the Panosian family gave this building through the years has helped the City retain this beautiful structure, built in 1911.”

The 1st and 2nd floors and interior mezzanine in the former JC Penney department store (1926-1968), currently occupied by several commercial tenants, will remain dedicated to those tenants and to commercial use.

“The 111 Midtown Building has been and undoubtedly will continue to be a significant building in Downtown Elmira for years to come”, said Ron Panosian, whose family has owned and operated the building since 1968.

“The next chapter for this historic building will likely include unique and exciting new upper story spaces, something Seth Adams & Susi Brady have already done successfully next door at the historic Werdenberg’s Building. As commercial property owners with other investments in the region we very much appreciate their vision and efforts to bring exciting new live/work opportunities in the core of our downtown. The upper levels of the 111 Midtown Building, in particular, offer some truly unique opportunities for development of this type.”