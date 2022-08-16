ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — After several grants and years of work to restore a historic Elmira home, local groups are now looking for a buyer to help bring the Richardson-Kennedy house back to its former glory.

Located at 359 W Church St in Elmira, the Former Ritz Carriage House, now known as the Richardson-Kennedy house, was built in 1870. Recently, the Near Westside Neighborhood Association and Historic Elmira have been working to restore the building after years of deterioration.

After receiving multiple grants from New York State, funding for the project has run out, and the groups are looking for a potential buyer to help continue the restoration process.

“After so many years of us not being able to move forward we have decided as an organization that it’s time to bring it to market and see what we can do with this building and get some people interested in moving this along,” said Susan Skidmore, interim chair for the Near West Side Neighborhood Association.

The listing can be found on Old House Dreams, a real estate website that showcases historic buildings throughout the country. The listing says that the building is currently non-livable, and has several pictures of the storied building’s interior. You can see the listing by clicking/tapping here.