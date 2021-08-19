Historic Articulation Agreement signed between three local schools

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – A historic, three-way articulation agreement was signed at SUNY Corning Community College’s Spencer Hill Campus in Corning, NY, on August 18, 2021.

The purpose of this agreement is to establish an affiliation between the institutions whereby the parties will define the criteria for SUNY CCC and SUNY Geneseo students to become eligible for early acceptance into LECOM’s School of Dental Medicine, leading to a Doctor of Dental Medicine degree (D.M.D.) and School of Medicine leading to the Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine degree (D.O.).

“This agreement — setting up the Early Acceptance Program between Corning Community College, SUNY Geneseo and LECOM — creates a clear, seamless and attainable pathway for students who are interested in becoming doctors or dentists,” Said Dr. William Mullaney, President of SUNY CCC.

“It’s a terrific example of three institutions coming together to create a program that not only helps students achieve their professional goals but also provides the region with qualified healthcare professionals,” Mullaney said.