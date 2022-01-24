Historic Schuyler County chapel changes ownership

CATHERINE, N.Y. (WETM) – The Lawrence Chapel in the Town of Catherine recently changed ownership to the Schuyler County Historical Society. The public also has the chance to contribute to a special upcoming exhibit about the historic building.

The Chapel, built in 1880 in memory of the Lawrence family, is on Route 228 in the northeast of Odessa. The descendants of the Lawrence family deeded the building to the Chemung County Historical Society, the Schuyler County Historical Society said it changed this past November.

“The Society is thrilled to have the ownership returned to Schuyler County after the diligent safekeeping by the Chemung County Historical Society. Welcome home, Lawrence Chapel!” said Board of Trustees President Jean Hubsch.

The Historical Society said the Lawrence Chapel has been used for weddings, church services, concerts and other community events since it was built, and it will still be offered for use between May 1 and October 15.

“The Chemung County Historical Society is pleased that we were able to transfer ownership of the Lawrence Chapel to SCHS,” Bruce Whitmarsh, Chemung County Historical Society director, said. “We look forward to seeing the Chapel thrive under their stewardship and become an even greater asset for Schuyler County.”

The Brick Tavern Museum will house a special exhibit about the building and the Lawrence family starting April 1. Anyone with photos of weddings or other events at the Chapel can submit them to the Schuyler County Historical Society by emailing director@schuylerhistory.org or calling (607) 535-9741.

Built of locally-sourced stone and slate, the Chapel is surrounded by a low wall. Complete with wooden pews inside, the walls are covered in leaded glass windows with “small flowerette designs”. The history of the Chapel is told on marble tablets hung at the front. The property also includes the Lawrence family cemetery, which is much older than the Chapel, says the Historical Society.