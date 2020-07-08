Hoffman Street businesses damaged by fire still offering services

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Two businesses damaged in last month’s fire on Hoffman Street in Elmira are returning and offering services for their customers.

Charlie’s Cafe announced that they will be offering takeout and curbside pickup only on Thursday but returning to dine-in services on Friday.

Flowers by Angela shared that their shop has been deemed a total loss, but that they will still be offering services by delivery while working out of Pine City.

Both businesses, as well as Westside Wine and Spirits, suffered damage on June 24 when a fire broke out around 4 p.m. on the 200 block of Hoffman Street.

No foul play is suspected and the cause “is accidental at this point,” but it remains under investigation, according to Fire Marshall Richard Keyes.