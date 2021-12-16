Holiday Events happening this weekend in the Twin Tiers Dec. 18 & 19

(WETM) — Here’s a look at some of the holiday events happening this weekend in the Twin Tiers and the surrounding areas.

Wreaths Across America

Saturday, Dec. 18, is Wreaths Across America Day, and multiple towns across the Twin Tiers will be holding ceremonies at local cemeteries.

A ceremony will be held in Elmira’s Woodlawn Cemetery, but it is private due to COVID-19, and all-volunteer slots have been filled.

The Village of Bath will be holding its own ceremony in the National Cemetary in Bath.

The public is invited to participate in the placing of wreaths beginning at noon. Over 6,800 wreaths will be placed for this year’s ceremony.

Annual Christmas Bake Sale

The Holy Trinity Orthodox Church will be having its annual Christmas Bake Sale on Sat. Dec. 18, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 400 Harrison St. in Elmira Heights.

There will be home-baked nut rolls, braided Christmas breads, different assortments of cookie trays, and cookies by the pound available.

Pre-orders are recommended for the sale and you can do so by going to the Church’s Facebook page and sending them a message with your name, phone number, and order.

Other options for pre-orders can be done by sending the church an email at foodsales@holytrinityorthodoxchurch.org, or by calling 607-732-3980 and leaving a name, number, and food order.

The Nutcracker in Motion

New Heights Dance Theater presents the Nutcracker In Motion, a family-friendly twist on the Holiday Classic story of the Nutcracker.

Come experience the joy and excitement of Clara as she witnesses an epic battle by the Mouse Queen and Soldiers, is captivated by the Snow Queen, and journeys through the Land of the Sweets.

This jazzed-up version of the traditional ballet has surprises around every corner and is a delight for all ages.

The performance will be held in Gibson Theatre at Elmira College from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Dec. 18., tickets are $5 to $25.

Holiday Ham Giveaway

The Living World Evangelical Free Church will be holding a free holiday ham giveaway from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 18.

The church is located at 1119 Late St. in Elmira and the giveaway is based on a first come first serve basis.

Christmas movies, cookies and hot chocolate, and a Christmas gift for kids will be available at the giveaway.

Winter Wonder Wander at Tag’s

Tag’s in Elmira is holding a Winter Wonder Wander event on Saturday, Dec. 18. from 5-9 p.m.

The event will have over 500-holiday characters on display with different sets that will take you back in time.

Hot cocoa and sugar cookies will be available to enjoy around a campfire and being able to purchase presents by local vendors to put under the tree.

Santa and Mrs. Clause will be making a visit to the event and reindeer games will be played.

Create crafts and memories with your children that will last a lifetime while watching the incredible light show.

Twinkle Town at Bradley Farms

Bradley Farms will be continuing its Twinkle Town drive-thru event on Sunday, Dec. 19.

The event is a Christmas Light show that is complete with music and animations and will be happening from 5-10 p.m. at Bradley Farms.