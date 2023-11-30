WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – The Humane Society of Schuyler County will host three holiday events this week in Watkins Glen.

The festivities begin with a Happy Hours event at Wags to Riches on Thursday, Nov. 30, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. The boutique will feature a lineup of activities, with all proceeds benefitting the Humane Society of Schuyler County.

The night will feature shopping deals and discounts at the boutique, as well as a United Way raffle with cash prizes. Tickets for the raffle will be available until 4 p.m. when the drawing takes place. First prize for the drawing is $1,000, with four additional drawings for $500 each. The boutique will also feature free gift wrapping, a wine tasting by Lakewood Vineyards and music by Nuthin’ Special.

The events continue with the beginning of the shelter’s “Empty the Shelter” campaign on Friday, Dec. 1. With support from the BISSELL Pet Foundation, the adoption fee for all dogs and cats at the shelter will be $50 with an approved application from Dec. 1 until Dec. 17. The shelter will also extend its adoption hours on Saturdays to 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sundays to 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. for the duration of the campaign.

To cap off the weekend, the shelter will host its annual Holiday Open House on Saturday, Dec. 2. The event will host multiple festive activities for the community to enjoy, including photos with Santa for $10, a holiday cookie sale, adoption specials and more.