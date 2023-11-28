SOUTHPORT, N.Y. (WETM) – The Annual Southport Holiday Parade and the lighting of Christmas Land will take place on the first weekend of December.

The parade will begin at 4 p.m. on Dec. 2 at the corner of Personius Road and Pennsylvania Avenue in Pine City. The parade will continue down Pennsylvania Avenue to Cedar Street and end at the Southport Fire Department. The lighting of Christmas Land will follow the parade.

The lighting of Christmas Land will take place behind the fire department with Santa. After the lighting, community members can enjoy holiday music, free hot chocolate and live reindeer while waiting to see Santa and Mrs. Claus.

The holiday event is sponsored by the town of Southport, Southport Business Association and the Southport Fire Department.